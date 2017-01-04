This Beautiful 17th Century Fort In Arambol Is Right On The Arabian Sea

A short drive from Goa’s backpacking paradise — Arambol — Fort Tiracol is located at the northern tip of the State. Cut off from the party and nightlife scenario that’s a staple through much of the north Goa, Fort Tiracol is an escape to serenity. If you are looking for a romantic nook or a place to unwind, on your next trip to Goa, it really can’t get much better than this.

You can reach Fort Tiracol by road or even via ferry through Querim {although they discontinue services during low tide}. Do note, that if you are driving to Fort Tiracol, you will have to pass a Maharashtra state check point where your luggage is very likely to be searched.

As you inch closer, the fort looms in the horizon. Many believe that it was initially built by Maratha rulers before it fell into the hands of the Portuguese, who expanded the fort. Today, the restored fort is home to a luxury hotel, a Baroque-style church, and a statue of Jesus Christ donning a red cloak. All around, there are seemingly never-ending waters of the Arabian Sea and the River Tiracol.