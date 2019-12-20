India's First Art-Tech Museum Opens In Goa With VR, A Laser Room & A Zipline!

What do you get when you put a bunch of techies together with a whole bunch of multidisciplinary artists? The answer is Sensistan! An art-tech museum, that promises to engage and enliven all your sensory impulses, is all set to open on Nov 22 in Goa. Located in Badem, between Assagao and Vagator, Sensistan is likely to be a climactic adventure in your next Goa trip!

Sensistan is a museum, the first-of-its-kind in India, which combines interactive art and technology to create stimulating experiences. Visitors will go through a maze of 15 unique rooms - each of which is designed with a specific theme, and engages the visitor on a different plane of reality. The agenda is to let people interact with art exhibits and installations from around the world over, using the latest of technologies like virtual reality, projection mapping, 3D imagery and light projections.

Stephanie and Shammi, the masterminds behind the project, wanted to build a space that simultaneously inspires learning and awe, and encourages people to indulge their senses through conceptual art. A key theme of magic realism governs all processes and artists here. Also, musicians, designers, storytellers, visual artists, strategists, tech-artists from all over the world have currently come together to set up the space as a sensory delight (quite literally!).

In each of the 15 spaces within the 700sq metres indoor and 1,200sq metres outdoor areas, you'll find wall painting and sculptures created by various artists. Each room is designed with a different theme, including a laser room, a jungle room intsllation representing a rare bioflorecent fungus found in the Eastern Goan jungles only for three weeks during peak monsoons, a reflection room with thousands of mirrors, a space for collaborative VR and 3D painting, a lab room for daily workshops and learning, a room with projection mapping and motion sensors and even a zipline! Infact they also have a a borrowed digital art piece from the leading electronic Art Museum of Switzerland (HeK) on display at the opening.



On the rooftop is a gastronomic experience, with a cafe that will once-a-week host curated immersive dining experience, with taste tech and non-tech taste experiences to explore how we encounter taste and smell.

The overall idea of the space is to bring these kind of tech art spaces which the duo have pioneered in other countries to India. And from what we have already seen, you can literally spend hours, walking from one room to another just absorbing everything that’s happening. Once they open, they promise to bring many DIY, tech-art workshops, talks and events from across the world to Goa.

The entry ticket to the museum is priced at INR 500 on weekdays (shut on Tuesdays) and INR 750 on weekends.