Tranquil surroundings, eco-cottages, an infinity pool, regular treks and evenings of cultural shows — unwinding at Wildernest Nature Resort in Goa {Chorla Ghats to be precise} sounds too good to be true.
Park Yourself At One of The Most Bio Diverse Rainforests In Goa At This Resort
Shortcut
Into The Wild
True to its name, Wildernest Nature Resort {or eco-tel, as they call it} might just make you feel like you’re lost in the middle of a forest. But, happily so. Because what’s not to love about an infinity pool to splash in {fed by a nearby waterfall}, regional Maharashtrian cuisine as part of big buffets and drop dead gorgeous views to wake up to? Tucked away in the Chorla Ghats {near the Karnataka-Goa border}, Wildernest prompts you to keep away that ever-buzzing smartphone and connect with nature {there is no WiFi here except for at the reception and no network too}, making it perfect for a quick getaway from your busy work schedule.
Through The Jungle
Located slightly away from each other, their 16 eco-cottages, designed out of acacia wood, come with excellent views of the forest, valley or the nearby waterfalls. get your walking shoes out and put them on because, all cottages require climbing up or down a bunch of steep steps to reach them. The rooms are basic, but the big glass windows from all sides ensure that nature is always close. the ceilings are made of wood and the floor of red stone. You might find the floors a bit wet during early afternoon to evening, but this is because you are living in one of the most bio diverse, rainforests in the Western Ghats. The red stone floors soak up water and then release it gradually throughout the day to keep everything cool. The forests surrounding the cottages are alive and how, and you will never feel alone with so much insect chatter and bird song going around.
Once you’ve settled in, there’s much to explore here — seven waterfalls of varying intensities, over 140 species of bird and much more. If you’re up for some adventure, sign up for their regular treks, birdwatching and village trips. On a lucky day, you might get to spot mammals like the Sloth Bear or even the rarely-sighted Mouse Deer. We spotted a hibernating pit viper.
The Sweet Spot
Just the sight of it might tempt you to jump into and laze around in the infinity pool {with breathtaking views}. We’d book this place just because of its amazing pool. But make sure you take some time out to walk around the area to their ethnic cuisine restaurant, Randhan for delicious, regional fare, or to Cloud 9, their garden bar for a glass of chilled white. The Ayurshala with its rejuvenating therapies based on Ayurvedic principles promises enough R&R. Evenings at Wildernest are filled with folk dance performances and rituals showcased by local artisans.
So, We're Thinking...
When the bustle of the city seems just too chaotic, a trip to the wild to unwind sounds like a great idea. And, Wildernest promises you just that with its eco-friendly space and the activities offered.
#LBBTip
Our advise would be to carry your own first aid kit. Plus, Wildernest always gets booked out, so you will need to book way in advance.
Comments (0)