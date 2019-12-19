Park Yourself At One of The Most Bio Diverse Rainforests In Goa At This Resort

Located slightly away from each other, their 16 eco-cottages, designed out of acacia wood, come with excellent views of the forest, valley or the nearby waterfalls. get your walking shoes out and put them on because, all cottages require climbing up or down a bunch of steep steps to reach them. The rooms are basic, but the big glass windows from all sides ensure that nature is always close. the ceilings are made of wood and the floor of red stone. You might find the floors a bit wet during early afternoon to evening, but this is because you are living in one of the most bio diverse, rainforests in the Western Ghats. The red stone floors soak up water and then release it gradually throughout the day to keep everything cool. The forests surrounding the cottages are alive and how, and you will never feel alone with so much insect chatter and bird song going around.

Once you’ve settled in, there’s much to explore here — seven waterfalls of varying intensities, over 140 species of bird and much more. If you’re up for some adventure, sign up for their regular treks, birdwatching and village trips. On a lucky day, you might get to spot mammals like the Sloth Bear or even the rarely-sighted Mouse Deer. We spotted a hibernating pit viper.