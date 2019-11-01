50 Year Old Legacy Place Serving One Of The Best Malai & Lassi

Jai Sri Krishna shop in the lanes of Sultan Bazar known for its best serving Malai mithai besides lassi, milk, curd, khoya, kalakand, gulab jamun in the surroundings. Milk here is boiled in an age-old iron vessel ( which adds iron to the milk and makes it healthy) on slow flame and the Malai formed during is separated, which is used in making the Basundi too. It was also said that a spice Is added to give the Malai a distinctive flavour. Not sure if it’s still followed but one of the old articles on this place says the boiled milk is beaten by the Hanuman Vyamsala exercisers in the past.