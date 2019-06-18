Hashi: A Sushi Bar For Sushi-Ful Day

A Sushi-full day with a bunch of amazing foodies. An amazing place serving really good Japanese sushi. Hashi was on me since long and we finally got time to visit this. We started off with Zucchini Carpaccio Salad. A very well made salad with cold zucchini slices and some in house sauce on top. Really loved the preparation. Then we tried some shake Aburi Nigiri: Nigiri sushi with flame-seared salmon. Topped within some sauces and served with Tabasco sauce. Something new and totally amazing. Ebi tempura uramaki was a star dish. Tempura prawns rolled inside sticky rice and served with some good toppings again. The Thai curry and jasmine rice was lip smacking. The best that I have tasted so far. Totally aromatic and full of flavours. Another great thing at this place is the different types of dimsums. Both the veg and non-veg dimsums were outstanding and tasted perfect with the sauce served with it. Both Pad thai noodles and chilli basil noodles tasted great. And this was a relief to our south Indian gang. Who were finding everything bland.