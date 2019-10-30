Head Over To This Eatery For Their Yum Mocktails & Amazing Combos

On The Wok: Totally in love with the food here. I had heard a lot about this place and got a chance to visit. Things we ordered, Mocktail: * Lemongrass lime and Thai basil mojito- This was a super refreshing mock tale and had a perfect hint of lemongrass giving it a subtle taste. * Mango flamingo: This was a cranberry juice with a hint of mango which tasted really nice again a refreshing taste however we preferred the mojito better. Food (Veg), * Ramen chicken: We highly recommend this place for some delicious Ramen. This reminded me of the ramen we had in last Vegas. A smooth and silky texture broth with well-cooked noodles and veggies along with the chicken. * Chicken thukpa: So we had this Tibetian dish which was gingery and high on flavour. It’s more like a one-pot meal and this place will not disappoint. * Crazy cajun uramaki: definitely in the top 5best sushi places in Hyderabad. The fish was fresh and made with at most care. Loved the flavours. * Asparagus tempura roll (veg sushi): This was a variation you could call it Indian variation to regular sushi so this was veg sushi with pieces of bread crumb on top giving it a crunch. Non-veg combo, * Chicken in hot garlic sauce + egg fried rice and chicken Manchurian sauce + chicken Hakka noodle: both are great and can be enough for 2 people along with a starter. * Spicy basil chicken dim sum: Loved the dim sums here. A must-try. The quantity is good and the dim sums are big. Loved the filling. Food: 4:5/5 Ambience: 3.25/5 Service: 4.5/5