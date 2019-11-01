Valet Parking, Recliner Seats, VIP Lounge: Experience Cinema Like Never Before At This Theatre

Tucked inside Sarath City Capital Mall, AMB Cinemas is one of the biggest movie theatres (or superplex, as it calls itself) in Kondapur. This superplex is making movie watching super convenient with features like valet parking, lounge, on-seat service at the press of a button, it can accommodate 1,638 members. In fact, one of the screens only has recliners, and if you love your recliner seats dearly, you know what to do. As this is one of the best cinema halls in Kondapur, it sure does enjoy a privilege, but for the right reasons. For one thing, it's super luxe. All the screens have a row of recliner seats at the bottom which hinders the movie experience (just the bit because the screen is up close) but the regular seating is comfy enough and doesn't seem like a compromise.

Apparently, the screens are done with the latest technology and that's what stood out for us. Of course, along with a decent sound system. The lobbies are done up with chandeliers, 3D TVs, etc. that sorts your entertainment as you wait for your movie to begin. But unlike the other multiplexes in Hyderabad, AMB is quite punctual. So, we recommend you reach the theatre on time. The best part is it has valet parking. Got in too late? Give your ride away and rush to the theatre. Or get to the parking lot and take the dedicated AMB Cinema's elevator.

