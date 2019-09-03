Bottega Cafe: Buckle Up For An Experience Like Never Before!

As a Food Blogger, once in a while, we are privileged to attend a Session where we are not restricted to just tasting of food and beverages but also learn about it. Today, the #LBBInsiders event was one among them. Tucked away from busy by-lanes of Film Nagar, is the Bottega Cafe whose ambience resembles the street side Cafe of foreign Countries. The atmosphere filled with natural vegetation, cobbled flooring, rustic walls is so calm and exhilarating to your soul that you would forget to keep a check on time. Order a Coffee either hot or cold that is made by the experienced and qualified Baristas and experience the art of being invigorated. Pair it up with exclusive food which at first the menu looks unpromising but would blow your taste-buds. Draped in marinara, the Spaghetti showcased the freshness of ingredients and the Bottega Frappe helped in cutting the sharp after-taste of garlic. Cutting the large-sized Stuffed Garlic Bread that was loaded with veggies and cheese with a knife was an effortless task. The bread rubbed with Butter and sprinkled with oregano and chilli flakes simply melted away upon sipping Arabsique, cardamom based Frappe. Mini Pizza could have been better while Classic Coffee Soda was a mild rendition of Cold Brew for people with the sensitive oesophagus. The home-made Dark Chocolate Fettuccine nicely drenched with chocolate syrup with a ball of ice-cream was a bit bland and doughy affair but I should not be complaining as it was made eggless upon request. The Cappuccino served with it helped to swallow it completely. If you wish to learn about the aspects of Coffee, feel free to interact with Adnan and Mahadev, the two very talented, humble and knowledgeable Baristas who are here to provide an experience and not just Coffees.