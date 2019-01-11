Gongura Avakayi, Vankaya Pulao & Sambar Rice: These Restaurants Serve Authentic Telugu Food

Get your hands on bamboo chicken, Bhimavaram Mamsam Vepudu, Mirapakayi Mushroom, Steam Kodi Kebab at Vivaha Bhojanambu. This restaurant is always packed to its brim with food lovers gorging on all the meaty delicacies and pulaos it has to offer. Ever heard of Vankaya Pulao? You can try it out here. Plus, they've got an awesome spread of seafood delicacies that you cannot miss. Want a mix of everything? The three types of thali will set you back for good.