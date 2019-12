Gongura Avakayi, Vankaya Pulao & Sambar Rice: These Restaurants Serve Authentic Telugu Food

Get to Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kukatpally if you are craving an all-vegetarian heavy meal of authentic Andhra delicacies. The food is served on a proper banana leaf with Coastal Andhra specialties like Kakinada Kaja, Punugula Curry,i, tomato rice,and more. The restaurant is generous with its quantities, and the staff is warm and urge you to try every dish. The ambience is simple but festive because of the constant banter. In fact, eating a meal here is a wonderful experience as we are served more than 20 varieties like a Pelli Bhojanam (Wedding food).