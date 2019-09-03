Say Hello To This New Small & Cosy Co-Working Space In Hyderabad

If you want to work out of Secunderabad, you've hit the jackpot. Perfect for entrepreneurs and companies who have a decent number of employees, Avgan Space is a cosy yet well-furnished co-working space. Located opposite Paradise in M.G.Road, you can comfortably work out of this space. Say hello to minimal white walls that'll inspire you to push your limits and unwind as well. This co-working space has all the necessary amenities like high-speed WiFi, AC, desks, proper lighting, etc along with meeting rooms and private cabins. Sounds doable? Give them a call and check it out yourself.

