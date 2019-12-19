Biryani Vs Pulav Has Revamped With Bright Lighting & Cute Interiors

After their successful tenure at Kothaguda Biryani vs Pulav has come up with their new branch outlet at Kukatpally which is located opposite to Gappe Vappe & Almond house. Biryani Vs Pulav has totally revamped with bright lighting & cute interiors. The best part is they are having mandi as well. As soon as you enter you are welcomed with a good waiting area followed by cute 2 seater tables with one private seating area as well. Let's get started with the food. We had started with Chicken Manchow Soup. The consistency of the soup was up to the mark with correct thick texture along with nicely minced chicken & spring onions which adds flavour to the soup. Appetizers: We had Godavari Royala Vepudu which was top notch in spices, prawns were well cooked & Konaseema Kodi Vepudu, the chicken was tender & juicy. Chicken marinated well in spices and deep-fried until it's golden brown and then roasted in spice masala and tempered with some curry leaves to enhance the flavour. Next, we had Korameenu Fish Fry which was excellent in taste and perfectly made. Next was Chicken Tikka & Bhatti Dha Murgh which were yummy. I personally recommend Bhatti da murgh which was cooked under slow flame where the meat was perfectly cooked with juiciness indulged in it until you take the bite and its melt in your mouth. Apart from Nonveg starters, there were few veg starters as well on the table, they were Chilli Mushroom, Paneer Pakoda, Gobi 65, Paneer Pakoda needs a bit improvement. I felt that was bland for me. Main course: From the Main course we had Gutthi Vankaya Pulav, where you can feel the heat of masala down your throat which was amazingly made by the chef. Ghee Pappucharu Annam was another masterpiece from chefs hand I should say, where the chef nailed it. For Nonveg lovers too have the same genre, that's Pappucharu Chicken Pulav which is not as liquid consistency as Pappucharu Annam but you will love the taste, with the aroma of basmati rice into it. Next, we had Kothimeera Chicken Pulav which tasted excellent. They even have Mandis as well. But these mandis are not the regular Arabian mandi, they have added a fusion to the mandi by adding south Indian masala into it. We tried Chicken Fry Leg Piece Mandi & Konaseema mam sam mandi which were good. Overall the food is good and tasty but there are some minor improvements in a few of the dishes, if that's taken care then they are good to go. That's all for now. That's my honest opinion on the new outlet of Biryani vs Pulav, hope you all liked it. Top dishes suggested by me are Konaseema Kodi Vepudu, Korameenu fish fry, Bhatti da murgh, chilli Mushroom, Ghee Pappucharu Annam, Konaseema mam sam mandi.