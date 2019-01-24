Round Up Your Squad & Head To These Bars That'll Never Leave You Broke

The stock market is volatile — with its rises and dips. At The Lal Street (a pun on Dalal Street, Bombay Stock Exchange), the price of liquor is also volatile. Located inside the SLN Terminus Mall, Gachibowli, The Lal Street’s walls are painted in pop colours and graffiti art of Batman’s Joker, and Monopoly board game. It’s the first stock market bar of Hyderabad and to order drinks here, you have to download their mobile application, check the prices (they ebb and flow), and order when it’s the lowest. We’ve noticed that the prices are usually cheap when the day is just beginning and rises high as night begins. Order their Peanuts Masala or BBQ Chicken Wings, and a pint of beer which might cost you less than INR 200.