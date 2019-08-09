Bae Talk: We've Scouted For The Best Biryani Places In Banjara Hills

Sarvi Restaurant is a landmark in Banjara Hills which is hard to miss because of all the delivery people surrounding it (we're looking at you Swiggy & Zomato). This place has a no-nonsense ambience which is great because their charm lies in the food they make. Their biryani is easily one of the best in Hyderabad as they make use of authentic Iranian spices. Go for the Chicken Biryani and Mirchi Ka Salan, and you're in for a treat.

