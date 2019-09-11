Eat All You Can! These Are The Best Buffets In Hyderabad

Touted as one of the best buffets in town (Where every dish is perfect), we love The Grand Trunk Road for its artsy walls and ambience. The walls of the restaurant are painted with signs such as 'Horn Ok Please' and the like that one would usually spot on lorries. It has two lorries, with one serving as a seating area for a large group, and the other is put up at the entrance easing you in. The lighting of the area reminds you of a highway dhaba! As you enter, you'll spot a chaat and kulfi stalls. Order in your buffet and start with a plate of aloo chaat or jalebi.

