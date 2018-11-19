Chinese, Mediterranean & Andhra: Get Scrumptious Buffets In A Budget At These Restaurants

A'la Liberty is one place where we absolutely love ditching à la carte, and go straight for the buffet. This vegetarian restaurant has a diverse spread that covers everything from North Indian to Continental food. So, whether you're in the mood for Gobi Manchurian and Veg Pulao or pasta and pizza, you'd be glad to be here. Remember not to get spaced out by the many starters, and gleefully devour the main course.



