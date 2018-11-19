Got a long, hard day of work but need a wholesome meal without having to spend time waiting or simply wanna have delicious dishes with your friends and family? Check out these buffets in the city where you have plenty of options at affordable prices.
Chinese, Mediterranean & Andhra: Get Scrumptious Buffets In A Budget At These Restaurants
A'la Liberty - INR 555
A'la Liberty is one place where we absolutely love ditching à la carte, and go straight for the buffet. This vegetarian restaurant has a diverse spread that covers everything from North Indian to Continental food. So, whether you're in the mood for Gobi Manchurian and Veg Pulao or pasta and pizza, you'd be glad to be here. Remember not to get spaced out by the many starters, and gleefully devour the main course.
Flechazo - INR 491 & Upwards
Put on an apron here and customise your own pizza or avail early bird discounts at the fantastic buffet at Flechazo. This Mediterranean restaurant has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian counters, but the options are limited for vegetarians. The desserts here from Nitrogen infused ice-cream & macaroons to jalebi & rabdi are remarkable, and the buffet is pocket-friendly.
Jalpaan - INR 500
Don't go here expecting an extravagant spread, as they have quite a decent number of dishes. But, boy, are they scrumptious! Everything from Tomato Shorba to Paan Shot is vegetarian here. So fill up your plates with a jolly meal, and follow it up with some chaat & pani puri too.
China Bistro - INR 545 Upwards
Craving good Chinese food? China Bistro is your place. Go here for dimsums, Mongolian chicken, chili prawns, vegetable noodles, and fried rice that tastes authentic and is super filling. All of this topped with a complimentary beer? Who could say no to that?
Pot Pourri - INR 649
Although Pot Pourri has North Indian and Chinese dishes, go here to relish Andhra cuisine like a boss. Their buffet is limited, but the taste is to die for. Munch on the seekh kebabs, kodi veepudu pulao or biryani and you'll come back for more.
AB's Absolute Barbeque - INR 524 Upwards
Love exotic meat? Knock yourself at AB's Absolute Barbecues. Forever crowded with corporates and large groups lunching here, you'll definitely have to reserve a table much in advance. But when you do find a table, chow down on all their chicken and mutton delicacies while queuing up at the exotic meat counter to get your share of emu, shark, and starfish. Finish it up with a free mocktail!
