Chinese, Mediterranean & Andhra: Get Scrumptious Buffets In A Budget At These Restaurants

img-gallery-featured

Got a long, hard day of work but need a wholesome meal without having to spend time waiting or simply wanna have delicious dishes with your friends and family? Check out these buffets in the city where you have plenty of options at affordable prices.

A'la Liberty - INR 555

A'la Liberty is one place where we absolutely love ditching à la carte, and go straight for the buffet. This vegetarian restaurant has a diverse spread that covers everything from North Indian to Continental food. So, whether you're in the mood for Gobi Manchurian and Veg Pulao or pasta and pizza, you'd be glad to be here. Remember not to get spaced out by the many starters, and gleefully devour the main course. 


Casual Dining

A'La Liberty

4.1

Leela Gopal Towers, 1st & 2nd Floor, Near Century Hospital, Road 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Flechazo - INR 491 & Upwards

Put on an apron here and customise your own pizza or avail early bird discounts at the fantastic buffet at Flechazo. This Mediterranean restaurant has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian counters, but the options are limited for vegetarians. The desserts here from Nitrogen infused ice-cream & macaroons to jalebi & rabdi are remarkable, and the buffet is pocket-friendly.



Casual Dining

Flechazo

4.1

Sun Towers, 2nd Floor, Above Mangatrai Jewellers, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Jalpaan - INR 500

Don't go here expecting an extravagant spread, as they have quite a decent number of dishes. But, boy, are they scrumptious! Everything from Tomato Shorba to Paan Shot is vegetarian here. So fill up your plates with a jolly meal, and follow it up with some chaat & pani puri too.


Casual Dining

Jalpaan

4.0

Oasis Center, 4th Floor, 6-3/112, Greenlands Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad

image-map-default

China Bistro - INR 545 Upwards

Craving good Chinese food? China Bistro is your place. Go here for dimsums, Mongolian chicken, chili prawns, vegetable noodles, and fried rice that tastes authentic and is super filling. All of this topped with a complimentary beer? Who could say no to that? 


Casual Dining

China Bistro

4.2

Niharika Jubilee One, Ground & 1st Floor, Road 1, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Pot Pourri - INR 649

Although Pot Pourri has North Indian and Chinese dishes, go here to relish Andhra cuisine like a boss. Their buffet is limited, but the taste is to die for. Munch on the seekh kebabs, kodi veepudu pulao or biryani and you'll come back for more.


Casual Dining

Pot Pourri

3.7

2nd Floor, Above Ratnadeep, Beside Bajaj Electronics, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

image-map-default

AB's Absolute Barbeque - INR 524 Upwards

Love exotic meat? Knock yourself at AB's Absolute Barbecues. Forever crowded with corporates and large groups lunching here, you'll definitely have to reserve a table much in advance. But when you do find a table, chow down on all their chicken and mutton delicacies while queuing up at the exotic meat counter to get your share of emu, shark, and starfish. Finish it up with a free mocktail! 


Casual Dining

AB's - Absolute Barbecues

4.3

Pemmasani Complex,4th Floor, Plot 483, Near Bajaj Electronics Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default