Chopsticks Or No Chopsticks, These Restaurants Serve The Best Chinese Dishes

Authentic Chinese food that's worth the money, that is all that matters, right? Then head straight to Mainland China and tuck into their dishes. Of course, they have delicious non-vegetarian dishes but they also have lots of vegetarian options which makes this place a better option if you're tagging along with your veggie pals. Corn and Water Chestnut Dumplings, Crackling Spinach, Chicken and Straw Mushroom Sui Mai and Prawn Hargao are our recommendations here.

