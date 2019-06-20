Looking for authentic Chinese cuisine in Hyderabad? That's not impossible. Hyderabad has great Chinese restaurants that serve authentic flavours, and we're here to tell you just that. From pecking duck to dumplings, here are the best Chinese restaurants in the city.
Chopsticks Or No Chopsticks, These Restaurants Serve The Best Chinese Dishes
Looking for authentic Chinese cuisine in Hyderabad? That's not impossible. Hyderabad has great Chinese restaurants that serve authentic flavours, and we're here to tell you just that. From pecking duck to dumplings, here are the best Chinese restaurants in the city.
Yi Jing
This place is not for those who like the Indian version of Chinese cuisine because they only serve authentic flavours. With classy, no-nonsense interiors, if you're here, go for Prawn Crystal Hargao, Cantonese Cigar Roll, Hot Braised Chicken with Homemade chilli powder and Vegetable Fried Rice. and end the meal with Madagascar and Milk Chocolates. The tables here are usually full, so make an early reservation.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Zega
Located in the lavish Sheraton Hotel, Zega has a luxurious feel to it thanks to the huge chandeliers and French windows. Though it's popularly a Pan Asian restaurant, foodies love it for the Chinese cuisine. With dishes like Chicken Thukpa, Chicken Gyoza, soft noodles, and Tai Pai Chicken, you can't give this place a miss if you're a die-hard fan of Chinese flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 1750
Nanking
One of the oldest Chinese restaurants in the city, Nanking is a cult favourite. Simple decor and ethnic paintings on the walls, you'll feel like you're in old town China. Dig into Manchow soup, Special Cantonese Soup, Chicken Drumsticks, and Prawns Chow Mushroom and let the flavours sink in. They have four branches across the city, so find the nearest one and go ASAP.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Mainland China
Authentic Chinese food that's worth the money, that is all that matters, right? Then head straight to Mainland China and tuck into their dishes. Of course, they have delicious non-vegetarian dishes but they also have lots of vegetarian options which makes this place a better option if you're tagging along with your veggie pals. Corn and Water Chestnut Dumplings, Crackling Spinach, Chicken and Straw Mushroom Sui Mai and Prawn Hargao are our recommendations here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Dine O China
If you're around Gachibowli, do not miss out on this restaurant. Simple and spacious, the toned down colours of the interiors will make you feel calm and cosy. Order Chicken Cantonese Hot Pot Soup, Chicken Fried Wonton, Pepper Honey Fish, Crab Salt and Pepper and enjoy Chinese flavours without burning a hole in your wallet.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
China Bistro
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Comments (0)