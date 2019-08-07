Trying Hard To Eat Healthy & Clean? These Healthy Food Delivery Places Serve The Deed

The Green Box is all about portion control, balanced nutrition, and frequent meals. With an intention to bring in a refreshing change to our lifestyle habits, these folks have a team of nutritionists, and they offer 80 per cent of the meals in a day. This program usually costs INR 16,000 a month and to bring in change, you might have to use it for a month or two. But they also have weekly meal plans that cost you INR 400-625. As of now, they offer three types: Indian Meal Plan, Soups & Salads Meal Plan, and Gluten-Free Meal Plan.