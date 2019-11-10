Traveling On A Budget? Plan Your Stay At These Backpackers Hostels

Think of bunk beds, amicable strangers, and epic conversations on globetrotting and exploration is what Elysium Inn Hostel is all about. Whether you’re a solo traveler or visiting Hyderabad for the first time — this is a great pad for you to crash. The living room is decked up modestly with bright handpainted tables, low jute stools, and printed cushions. The bedrooms are more of dormitories with a mix of a female dorm room, a shared dorm room, and a private twin-bed room. The dorm rooms have bunk beds while the twin-bed room has two single cots with handmade decor accents that match the living room. This makes for a great getaway particularly because it’s located in a prime area which is well-connected to the city. Although, do note that this hostel is only for travelers and group bookings of backpackers aren’t usually accepted.

