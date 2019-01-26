Here's A List Of Places To Check Out When You're In Rajahmundry

Surrounded by lofty hills on either side of the river, Papikondalu is a popular getaway in Andhra Pradesh and it is basically a series of mountain ranges. It comes with exciting activities like night camping, stargazing, and exploring the ebbs and flows of Godavari. The boat (or launch) ride begins in Rajahmundry taking you through Pattiseema, Polavaram Project which are located quaintly between hills. While dashing through these hills, you’ll witness beautiful sunsets but it’s the night stay at Kolluru Island that will blow your mind.

