Traveling to Vijayawada? Travel in comfort without compromising on style. From budget to luxury, bookmark these hotels for a pleasant stay.
Traveling To The Temple City? Crash At These Hotels In Vijayawada
Novotel Vijayawada Varun
This is easily one of the best Novotel (or Accor) properties in AP, and Telangana. Of course, the infinity pool takes the cake, but the entire hotel is so regally designed that you won't stop gawking. The rooms are bright and peppy with decor accents like blue lampshades, wall paintings, and they all offer the city view. With natural light rushing in, this makes for a cheerful stay with your fam.
Fortune Murali Park
Located on the banks of Krishna River, this premium hotel overlooking Indrakiladri Hills offers a killer view of the city. Cosy, well lit spacious rooms makes this is a perfect family hotel and it also offers travel assistance to plan your trip. Want to relish on international cuisine while you are there? Their Oriental Pavilion restaurant offers flavourful Chinese and continental cuisines and you can munch on small nibbles and sip drinks at Fortune 5000, the hotel's lounge bar.
Innotel Hotel
A landmark in itself, Innotel is a boutique business hotel that hosts travellers from across the country. Aesthetically designed rooms for business travelers, apart from luxurious suites with modern facilities, this hotel has huge banquet halls that can accommodate up to 600 people.
Quality Hotel DV Manor
Located in one of the busiest areas of Vijayawada, Quality Hotel in MG Road is a stone's throw away from Prakasam Barrage, Lenin Statue, Victoria Museum, and other touristy places. This modern hotel has a fitness centre, conference room, spacious suites, WiFi along with lavish interiors but minimal decor. Flying down to the city? This hotel is 18 KM away from the airport.
Hotel Indraprasttha
If aesthetics matter to you, Hotel Indraprastha's sleek and contemporary interiors will make you happy. Fancy lobby, designer walls, wooden furniture gives the space a luxurious feel which will make your stay in the budding city comfortable. Don't want to step out to grab a bite? Check out their in-house restaurant that has authentic Andhra dishes along with North Indian and Chinese cuisine.
Hotel M5
This budget luxury hotel, located in the heart of the city in Benz Circle should be your choice if you want to experience luxe amenities on a budget. Spacious rooms and sleek interiors, they have all the modern amenities required for a comfortable stay like WiFi, free breakfast, room services, and they also have an in-house hotel that serves up local cuisine. Being centrally located, you can access malls and other touristy destinations like Prakasam Barrage, and Durga Temple easily.
