Traveling To The Temple City? Crash At These Hotels In Vijayawada

This budget luxury hotel, located in the heart of the city in Benz Circle should be your choice if you want to experience luxe amenities on a budget. Spacious rooms and sleek interiors, they have all the modern amenities required for a comfortable stay like WiFi, free breakfast, room services, and they also have an in-house hotel that serves up local cuisine. Being centrally located, you can access malls and other touristy destinations like Prakasam Barrage, and Durga Temple easily.