Steamed, Fried & Awesome! Here's Where To Find The Best Momos In Hyderabad

Momos Delight is a tiny kiosk located on DLF Street. This kiosk is full of surprises and we mean it. Kurkure Momos to Momo Burgers, Momos Delight is awesome for all those momo lovers. You can keep it simple by chowing down their steamed chicken momos or walk into a momo frenzy with a Moburg (A burger with momos as stuffing). If you got a thing for Kurkure, the Kurkure Momos will seal the deal for you.