Craving Some Fine Food? Here Is A List Of Iconic Restaurants That You Should Check Out
Serengeti
Located on road no. 12 in Banjara Hills, this Ohri's restaurant has a forest theme inspired by the African jungles. You can indulge yourself in a fine dining experience while tucking in Indian and Peshawari dishes like Lal Mirchi Ka Paneer Tikka, Murgh Parcha Kali Mirch, Ghaluti Kebab, etc. They serve drinks and cocktails which makes this an ideal place to have a food party.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Nautanki Gali
Straight from your office in Hi-tech city and nearby areas, head to Nautanki Gali for food that'll make your day instantly better. A retro-themed restaurant with vibrant colours and desi decors like tables that mimic a tailor shop or an old school salon, and a proper auto in which you seat yourself and start eating, the ambience of this place will take you back to a galli ka nukkad. Though this is predominantly a buffet place, they also have an a-la-carte menu just in case. But while you're at it, do not miss out on their buffet which is a mix of continental, Chinese and Mughlai dishes. If you should know, they've got a bar, too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
70MM
If you're a filmy person and love the Indian cinema scene then drive yourself to 70MM, eyes closed (not literally, please). This Bollywood themed restaurant speaks volumes about the evolution of movies throughout the decades, from Sholay to Dabang. Experience a blockbuster dining experience while relishing the best buffet in Hyderabad. We're talking about a mix of Indian, Chinese, Italian and Continental dishes.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Gufaa
Ever thought how dining in a cave would feel like? Well, now you can. Dim lights and faint music welcomes you into a cave of aromatic food. This one of a kind restaurant by Ohri's serves some of the best food North Indian food in the city with dishes like Kurkure Khumb, Talwar Kebab (which is literally served on a sword), Mahi Afghani cooked to perfection.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
De Thali
Right next to Lifestyle (who doesn't know Lifestyle in Begumpet) is this Rajasthani restaurant where culture meets taste. If you're someone who loves thali style dining and can devour everything on that plate, this Ohri's restaurant serves a humongous spread of appetisers, main course, sweets, and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Sahib's Barbeque
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
