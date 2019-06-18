Craving Some Fine Food? Here Is A List Of Iconic Restaurants That You Should Check Out

Straight from your office in Hi-tech city and nearby areas, head to Nautanki Gali for food that'll make your day instantly better. A retro-themed restaurant with vibrant colours and desi decors like tables that mimic a tailor shop or an old school salon, and a proper auto in which you seat yourself and start eating, the ambience of this place will take you back to a galli ka nukkad. Though this is predominantly a buffet place, they also have an a-la-carte menu just in case. But while you're at it, do not miss out on their buffet which is a mix of continental, Chinese and Mughlai dishes. If you should know, they've got a bar, too.

