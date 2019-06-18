Craving Some Fine Food? Here Is A List Of Iconic Restaurants That You Should Check Out

Good food always on your mind? Then you must check out Ohri's restaurants. Serving great culinary experience since 1976, you'll be spoilt for choice by the number of Ohri's restaurants there are in the city. From historical, filmy, romantic, to lavish, each restaurant has a fascinating theme which adds to the dining experience. Sounds interesting? Check out these popular Ohri's Restaurants in the city and make your way to their tables. 

Serengeti

Located on road no. 12 in Banjara Hills, this Ohri's restaurant has a forest theme inspired by the African jungles. You can indulge yourself in a fine dining experience while tucking in Indian and Peshawari dishes like Lal Mirchi Ka Paneer Tikka, Murgh Parcha Kali Mirch, Ghaluti Kebab, etc. They serve drinks and cocktails which makes this an ideal place to have a food party. 

Ohri's Banjara, 5th Floor, 8-2-682/3, Road 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Nautanki Gali

Straight from your office in Hi-tech city and nearby areas, head to Nautanki Gali for food that'll make your day instantly better. A retro-themed restaurant with vibrant colours and desi decors like tables that mimic a tailor shop or an old school salon, and a proper auto in which you seat yourself and start eating, the ambience of this place will take you back to a galli ka nukkad.  Though this is predominantly a buffet place, they also have an a-la-carte menu just in case. But while you're at it, do not miss out on their buffet which is a mix of continental, Chinese and Mughlai dishes. If you should know, they've got a bar, too. 

Cyber Pearl, Block 1, Madhapur, Hyderabad

70MM

If you're a filmy person and love the Indian cinema scene then drive yourself to 70MM, eyes closed (not literally, please). This Bollywood themed restaurant speaks volumes about the evolution of movies throughout the decades, from Sholay to Dabang. Experience a blockbuster dining experience while relishing the best buffet in Hyderabad. We're talking about a mix of Indian, Chinese, Italian and Continental dishes. 

Ohri's Jalavihar, Necklace Road, Khairatabad, Hyderabad

Gufaa

Ever thought how dining in a cave would feel like? Well, now you can. Dim lights and faint music welcomes you into a cave of aromatic food. This one of a kind restaurant by Ohri's serves some of the best food North Indian food in the city with dishes like Kurkure Khumb, Talwar Kebab (which is literally served on a sword), Mahi Afghani cooked to perfection. 

5-9-30/16-20, Opp. Old Gandhi Medical College, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad

De Thali

Right next to Lifestyle (who doesn't know Lifestyle in Begumpet) is this Rajasthani restaurant where culture meets taste. If you're someone who loves thali style dining and can devour everything on that plate, this Ohri's restaurant serves a humongous spread of appetisers, main course, sweets, and more. 

White House Building, Ground Floor, Greenlands Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad

Sahib's Barbeque

This Ohri's restaurant has stunning interiors and if you're not in love with this place by the time you're seated, wait till you try their food. Experience Hyderabadi Dawat here with a good barbeque flavoured buffet spread. If you like, you can also order a few drinks from their mocktail menu. 
Ohris Cyber Grub, 4th Floor, 4/1 & 2, Huda Techno Enclave, Hitech City, Hyderabad

