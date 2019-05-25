Don't Mind Going An Extra Mile For Good Food? Drive To These Places Pronto

Located in Tellapur, Paaka is an organic cafe and cultural space. From Tom Yum Prawns Soup to Millet Grilled Chicken Wrap, you're in for a treat with all the food choices. The menu keeps changing so there is a good chance of finding something new whenever you visit. Plus, it's a bustling space where activities and workshops happen all the time. The seating is done with up with a few tables and chairs and with mattresses on the floor. If you are all about experiences, go here.