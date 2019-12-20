Run To This Udipi Restaurant For Amazing Varieties Of Dosas, Idlis & More

Saharsh Udupi Grand: This restaurant is definitely one of the best Udipi restaurants in town. It serves super fresh food, and each dish is simply delicious. Their menu is huge, seriously. From over a 140+ variety of Dosas and Uttapams itself, wherein there are 25 cheese options and 25 paneer options. Then, it serves all kinds of breakfast dishes, from Idli to Medu Vada to Poha, the list is super long. For those who're not in the mood for Udipi, their needs are catered to as well. This place serves Chinese, North Indian and Chaats. And the best part, it's really pocket-friendly rates. You can have a good satiating meal at a really reasonable rate. A couple of our favourite dishes from here are: 1. Onion Tomato Uttapam: This is a super soft Uttapam, with Onions and Tomatoes topped generously. It is really delicious and filling. 2. Cheese Onion Rava Masala Dosa: This Dosa is just as delicious, and the amount of cheese sprinkled inside is really generous. 3. Special Masala Dosa (Spicy): This is a super spicy Dosa and a great option for all the spice lovers. It is delicious and crispy. 4. Idlis: This place serves really soft and fluffy idlis, fresh out of the steamer. All the above are served with 3 types of super delicious chutneys: Coconut, Peanuts and Tomato, and Sambar. Will definitely recommend this place to all those who are fond of eating south Indian cuisine. This restaurant is located opposite to Sarath City Mall, Kondapur.