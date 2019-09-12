Waffle Around! These Places Serve The Best Waffles

Where do you get the best waffles in town? WOFL, of course! With a decor that’s pleasant to one’s eye, it attracts kids (spot them gawking at the cartoons on the wall) and youngsters with its pocket-friendly menu. We tried the Nutella Wofl which comes with generous helpings of Nutella that’ll leave you licking your fingers for good. While the mini waffle is ideal for kids and the ones with low appetite, the regular one can be quite filling. The best part about these waffles are they’re served crispy, and the Nutella doesn’t make them soggy. Also, did we mention their waffles are eggless? Plus, they have three branches in the city.

