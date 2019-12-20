Eat And Repeat! Satiate Your Appetite At This Quick Bite Joint In Koti

Looking for a place that can satisfy your cravings without burning a hole in your pocket? Visit Bombay Juice. This place is a perfect combination of sour and spicy. Think of a burst of flavours and textures coupled with some well-spiced chaat, and this place will not disappoint you. They have an array of chaats to choose from. The Papdi and Cutlet Ragada are a must-try for everyone who visits here. It will cost you INR 45 each; regular sandwiches are for INR 35, the chocolate sandwich is for INR 40 and for others, it goes up to INR 65. Apart from these, you will get different types of milkshakes, Chinese food, pav-bhaji, etc. Do try their Sitafal juice with ice-cream, Cheese Dabeli made of the incredibly soft buns, Sev Puri, apart from chaat, the next time you are around this place. So what makes them a hit? Well, a generous portion at an affordable price. While there are many more eateries that can satiate your appetite, this is the one from the list of Hyderabad street food joints, that you must not miss!