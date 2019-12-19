Check Out This Library In Jubilee Hills For Awesome Events & A Wide Range Of Books

British Council in Jubilee Hills has a library and it's arguably one of the most well-stocked libraries out there. Apart from thousands of books, hardbound beauties, and magazines, British Library also offers digital content that you can access from the comfort of your home. While their online library is easily the best in Hyderabad, the space itself is quite vast, well-lit, and reminds you of university libraries. And the best part? They host plenty of events like Human Library Hyderabad, book club meetups, and the like.

Whether you're looking for fiction or self-help, poetry or kids' books, you are sure to find aplenty. In fact, British Library boasts of a vast online and offline collection that comes to use even for researchers. Sounds too good to be true? That's because the membership price is way higher than any library. The annual membership costs INR 2,000 and they have other membership plans like family, student, corporate, online, etc.