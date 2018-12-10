The street markets of Hyderabad have an aura that is unmatched. Once you enter a crowded street full of attractive stores and stalls, all else comes to a halt. What's better is when these offer budget hauls, and unique products that you'll want to keep returning for. So, we've listed a few of the best street markets that although may be cramped, will give you quality products at cheap prices.
Here's Where To Do Some Proper Street Shopping
Sultan Bazaar
With over a hundred street shops in the commercial area, Sultan Bazaar is one of the oldest markets in Hyderabad. Reigning as the place for fashion and decor goods, this 200-year-old bazaar is a treasure full of cheap thrills. Amidst the hustle and bustle of this market, we found plenty of attractive but super budget finds from jhumkas to kurtis we wouldn’t mind spending our money on.
Begum Bazaar
Begum Bazaar is a treasure trove of handicrafts, crockery, home accessories and gifting stores that sell at not just retail, but wholesale prices too. We're talking about Pinterest-worthy home decor like bird cages and wall decals to intricately designed poly-fibre figurines, and dinner sets in royal colours that you don't want to miss out on.
General Bazaar
General Bazaar in Kalasiguda, Secunderabad is a multi-shop stop for all things fashionable. The streets are a mix of delightful chaos with pedestrians and riders admiring accessories, clothes on display and shops bustling with activity. We took a walk amidst these lanes and got our hands on some spectacular finds from potlis and paper bags to dupattas, printed sarees and sneakers.'
Laad Bazaar
At Laad Bazaar, you can shop for the famous lacquer bangles, studded with artificial diamonds. No matter how modern your style might be, you know you need a bunch of these colourful, pretty bangles. You can also shop for more trendy items here like potlis, sling bars, desi crop jackets and ear-rings! Ladies, nothing can prepare you for a shopping spree quite like this one, and trust us when we say, it is an experience to cherish.
Shilparamam
The crafts village of Hyderabad, Shilparamam is where we often go for budget shopping. While the collection isn’t terrific all the time, the word on the street was that it got plenty of new stuff. Right from quirky footwear to floral shorts and old school furniture like gramophones and antique telephones, we found it all here.
Comments (0)