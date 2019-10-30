Weekend Plans? Pop By Biryani Ghar For Traditional Hyderabadi Dishes!

Biryani Ghar, situated in Madhapur is anything but easy to discover and eat a stomach brimming with fulfilling nourishment. The food here doesn't utilize counterfeit flavours or additives. Everything is made on request and in the kitchen, so before you intend to visit this spot hold your tables and your dishes. The Claypot Biryanis are the mark dish of Biryani Ghar. However, the service is slow because they don't store the food which is also a good part as the food won't get wasted at the end of the day. The chef, also the owner, was exceptionally intelligent and agreeable and gave us a background marked by how biryani was conceived in Hyderabad. They additionally have Vegan dishes made on request and they likewise taste great. -Gulab and Khus Sharbat Sharbat is a conventional beverage produced using products of the soil petals which is sweet and served chill. These are filled in as welcome beverages at Biryani Ghar and tasted great. My preferred one is the Khus Sherbet which wasn't excessively sweet or excessively flat. -Lasuni Kabab This is a chicken kabab, in which garlic being the fundamental fixing. The chicken was succulent and consummately cooked yet the masala on the chicken wasn't blended well. -Chicken Tikka The chicken was delicious and had a pleasant smokey enhance in it. The introduction looked flawless and it was impeccably marinated.Shaami It is made with minced mutton and a host of spices like red chilli, green chilli, black pepper. However, the Shami kabab was a bit uncooked and gave a bland taste. -Sikandari Raan Biryani The Rice was flavourful and the Raan was cooked to flawlessness and tasted wonderful. In any case, the part was less at the cost statements. Aside from that, its a standout amongst other Credible Biryani I've had in Hyderabad. -Badam Phirni & Sheer Korma The badams in the phirni tasted rich and it wasn't too sweet either. The sheer korma was so good, it was creamy and balanced with its sweetness. The quantity is huge for one person to finish it.