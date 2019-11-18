Check Out Zaiqa For Some Yum Hyderabadi Biryani!

I went to Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad after a tiring exam and a hungry stomach, it's situated right opposite to my college and was pocket-friendly for biryani. If you are away home and miss home-cooked biryani, please go visit Zaiqa. This place is beautiful and located in the middle of the city. It's a small and cozy place with a road view, and the ambience is spectacular. For me, Biryani should leave those flavours after finishing the plate, and Zaiqa is one such place where I am going back sometime very soon. The fried onions were tried to perfection, the rice was cooked beautifully with tender chicken pieces in them. The masala had proper Dum in it just like our authentic Hyderabadi biryani. This place is usually busy on weekends and weekday nights, but for a peaceful lunch, it's the best. Overall, it was great! And can give a 5-star rating.