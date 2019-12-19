Chill Out With Chimney Cones, Budapest Is Now In Himayat Nagar

Hey foodies, all you need to know about The Budapest Bake House. Ambience - This is such a nice hangout place in Himayat agar. They have high chairs and cosy seating with red and black colour walls all over. Cute wallpapers of their chimney cones, savoury and sweet. They have different varieties of chimney cones (Savoury, Sweet), Chimney cakes. Service - Was so quick and they were friendly too. If you don’t know what to order, they will help you with the perfect choice. The food we ordered - -Makhanwala Paneer: Paneer Lovers can go for it, They added Butter Paneer Masala as stuffing. Not like a regular butter Paneer masala, it’s something different in their own style. -Mac and Cheese: I just love their Mac and Cheese Stuffing. No words to say, I just wish they had more stuffing inside. Highly Recommend -Ole Mexicana: Spicy lovers can go for it. They had a stuffing of Paprika, Olives and Their own sauces. -Garlic and Cheese Cake: It’s just a hallow chimney cone called cake. If you don’t like anything to stuffed, you can choose this and select something from their dips. -Red Velvet: The cone is made up of Red velvet Dough and baked it. They had vanilla icecream as filling with Red velvet cake pieces as a topping. Tasted so good. -Dark Night: The best sweet cone I Had here was this. Chocolate cone with chocolate ice cream and cake pieces as a topping. Highly Recommended -Oreo Shake - This could have been a little better I felt. -Nutella: My most favourite here. Just simply Awesome. Highly recommended Ambience - 4.5/5 Service - 5/5 Food - 4.5/5 Price - Affordable Overall - 5/5