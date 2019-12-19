Pop By Mama Mia Italia For Some Amazing Churros In Town

Churros is the answer. Who cares what the question is. In the Frame: Churros. The first place in Secunderabad to have Churros. Yes, you heard it right. Churro, is a deep-fried dough pastry, predominantly choux Snack. These are traditional in Spain. It is fried until they become crunchy and maybe sprinkled with sugar. The surface of a churro is ridged due to having been piped from a churrera, a syringe-like a tool with a star-shaped nozzle. Churros are generally prisms in shape and may be straight, curled or spirally twisted. Mama Mia Italia is currently the only place in Secunderabad to serve some good churros. They were Long, crunchy and Delicious. Dusted with Sugar and Cinnamon Powder, Served Hot and Caramel and Dark Chocolate dip. These were very good, long and simply wonderful. People in and around Secunderabad should try this here if you're looking / fan for good churros. . Location: Mama Mia Italia, Sainikpuri. Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 .