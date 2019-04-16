Heading To City Centre Mall In Banjara Hills? Here's What You Can Do

For all those days when you're wondering where to pick Kashmir handicrafts that don't cost a bomb, Kashmir Emporio is your go-to. The fact that Kashmiri Emporio has plenty of embroidered sling bags with tassels, ponchos in maroons, blues, and greens, and totally adorable fur shawls makes it quite awesome. But that's not where its variety ends — one look at the aisles and aisles of Pashmina Silk shawls and we're sold. Florals, checks, chevron, paisleys and more, the shawl and cashmere collection is boundless and if you're looking for something similar in sarees, you can score them too.

