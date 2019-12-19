This Iconic Patisserie Now Has A Branch In Begumpet & It Serves Cocktails Too

They say you can travel a long distance to eat good food. We know how we've been traveling all the way from Secunderabad and a little further to get to Conçu in Jubilee Hills. But you don't have to travel that far anymore because Begumpet has a spanking new outlet of Conçu, and we think it's stunning. Reminding you of one of those cosy cafes in Pondicherry, Conçu has quite outdone itself if you are talking about ambience. Every bit regal and Instagram-worthy, your love for outdoors is sure to find abode in the shade of towering trees, here. The striking resemblance of decor between both the outlets end with its pink doors, for this one has high ceilings with golden accents, chandeliers, and a timeless look. The tropical artwork by Mandakini Rao (a local artist) will grab your fancy and you might want to pose against it. Tucked inside Country Club in Begumpet, this outlet serves all the usual suspects — Russian Medovick, macarons, Chocolate Marquise, cupcakes, and the like. We are addicted to their Wild Mushroom Pizza, and it's something we'd definitely go back for, but if you are looking for appetisers or small plates, Quinoa-crusted Arancini and Grilled Vegetable & Cheese Bruschetta have our heart. If you are a regular at their Jubilee Hills outlet, I'm sure you have your favourites sorted already. But if you are looking for another reason on why this can be your constant, it's the cocktails. Yup, they're serving cocktails in delightful dessert jars. Do try the Rocket Chili Gimlet — a gin-based cocktail with red chili pepper slices. Of course, you do get milkshakes, exotic tea variants, coffee, and hot chocolates too. But who doesn't love cold cocktails on balmy noon?