Craving Some Anglo Indian Cuisine? This Secunderabad Cafe Is A Must Go

Tucked away in the busy street of SD road in Secunderabad is this Anglo-Indian café. It's run by an Anglo-Indian family and is probably the only place in this city where we can find this cuisine. The family-owned patisserie cum café is situated in an apartment and you won’t even notice that you’re entering a restaurant. As we enter the place, we were welcomed by the owner of the place. Looking around, we found yellow painted walls and a dining table situation, as if we are in our home, waiting for the dinner to be served. The walls adorned pictures of retro English musicians like The Beatles, Elvis, and a rustic black guitar hanging on the pillar. The place also hosts a spot where you can sing {karaoke} or use it as a platform to showcase your musical talent! The hosts are warm and welcoming that it will make you want to go back to this place again and again. Coming to the food, they offer a wide range of authentic Anglo-Indian dishes and Chinese cuisine which includes momos! Dishes like chicken vindaloo, shepherd’s pie, meatloaf, are not something you’d find anywhere else in the city. The Chinese they offer include starters available in five different sauces, soups, noodles, rice and a lot more. The list doesn’t just end here, we were so generously offered to try their chocolate cake that was available at the café {which are usually made only on order} was a delicious example of the baking items they offer. Like the marble cake, plum cake, walnut cake, to name a few. We ordered the English breakfast with a chocolate milkshake, and we can say that it was one of the most satisfying breakfast experiences we have had in the city. So, if you’re foodie looking to try out a new cuisine or someone who just wants to hang out with your friends having some Chinese food, this quaint café is the way to go. And if you visit around Christmas, you might just get invited over to their festive lunch or dinner. So don’t forget to make this jolly good choice and try out this café.