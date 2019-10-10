With Aesthetic Corners & Varieties Of Coffee, This Cafe Cannot Be Missed At All!

Roastery coffee house was opened in 2017 and I kid you not, its still the happening place. It's always full and it is better to make a reservation before going. Also, its wait the worth! People come here to indulge in their variety of coffee choices available. They roast their own coffee beans and one of the best ones so far. It feels like home and their interiors are to die for. They've got aesthetic corners and cute spots. My go-to order is Brownie blend, Cranberry coffee, Fish and Chips, Lamb Bolognese, Baked fish and rice, Chicken Alfredo pasta and Brownie with Ice cream Brownie Blend: Its a mixture of espresso, brownie, and chocolate. Well, this combination is an all-time favourite. The brownies are soft and beautifully baked and when mixed with the coffee its yummy. Cranberry Coffee: This is a cold coffee, which is very thin in texture. One has to develop taste for this coffee and when developed, you'll get addicted. Fish and Chips; The fish is juicy and crispy and has a good amount of flavours. You can taste dash of paprika somewhere, its served with crinkled french fries and mayo dip. Lamb Bolognese; The quantity is very huge and one cannot finish this alone ever. But it tastes really good with all the flavours mixed. Baked Fish and rice: This dish gives you a choice of 6 sauces like Spicy Paprika, Creamy cheesy alfredo, creamy mushroom, creamy mustard. and butter garlic sauce. Its served with exotic seasonal veggies and garlic bread. Chicken Alfredo Pasta: It has exotic vegetables and the sauce has the right consistency of the butter, cream, and cheese. It is thick and leaves a flavour behind. Brownie with Ice cream; If you love this combination, please head to the roastery and order it. Overall, I'm never going to get over Roastery. And I'm going back very soon.