Have You Tried A Deep Dish Pizza Yet? Look No Further

Have you ever tried a deep-dish pizza? You have got to try it at Acme pizzeria, it's their signature dish. And frankly speaking, it's the best, most scrumptious pizza ever! I was fortunate enough to have a tour of the kitchen, and see this pizza's made from scratch. ACME makes its own base, then fills it with a generous amount of veggies, which is then topped with an amazing quantity of 3 kinds of cheese combination, which includes shredded Cheddar, Parmesan and Mozzarella. This is then covered with a thin layer of bread, and topped with their own super delicious sauce (a secret recipe, unfortunately), in-house grown herbs, some powdered parmesan and Lotsa love. Three slices of this, and you're done with dinner, it is so rich. ACME has a variety of other options as well, from French fries to chicken wings (teriyaki/sweet and spicy) to burgers to thin-crust pizzas. But their deep-dish pizza is a must-try. Rating: 4.5/5 Price: Deep dish pizzas start from ₹500 In frame: ~ Veggie Delight Deep dish ~ Chicken pepperoni Deep dish ~ Veggie Delight thin-crust ~ Margarita thin-crust ~ BBQ wings ~ French Fries