Beautiful Desserts & Pretty Decor: This Bakery Has It All!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Concu

Begumpet, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Country Club, 1405, Begumpet Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Concu is in country club , One of the best Italian deserts place, with a good outdoor sitting area, concu serves all types of Italian desserts, very tasty and very delicious , we ordered for pasta, cappuccino, chocolate caramel sandwich, red velvet muffin which were very good but the best part was the deserts . They were amazing. Ambience: 4/5 Service:4/5 Food:4/5

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Dessert Parlours

Concu

Begumpet, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Country Club, 1405, Begumpet Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets