Beautiful Desserts & Pretty Decor: This Bakery Has It All!

Concu is in country club , One of the best Italian deserts place, with a good outdoor sitting area, concu serves all types of Italian desserts, very tasty and very delicious , we ordered for pasta, cappuccino, chocolate caramel sandwich, red velvet muffin which were very good but the best part was the deserts . They were amazing. Ambience: 4/5 Service:4/5 Food:4/5
