Head To This Cafe In Abids For Delish Food & Instagram Worthy Decor

Finding the way to Bench Cafe & Restaurant can be quite difficult even for hardcore Hyderabadis, but it's located right opposite Santosh Theatre in Abids. From the outside, it looks like a sweet deli, nicely tucked between several shops. On the inside, it has a raw, unfinished look with metallic boards and cycles on the wall. Watch out for the bright red London telephone booth, you can pose against those and get gorgeous pictures for your Instagram. The top floor has an even better decor and comfortable seating. The food is pocket-friendly, and they have some great combo deals. The food quantity is quite high too. I tried the French fries, white sauce pasta, garlic bread, and manchurian, and loved them all. The thin crust pizzas and milkshakes (so thick and yum) are perfect for an evening hang out session with friends. The cafe plays amazing Bollywood music too.