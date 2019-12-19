This Typical Hyderabadi Style Cafe Serves Local Hyderabadi dishes

Hotel Nayab has been one of the popular food spots during the Ramzan season. Had to visit this place and it definitely lived up to its hype. After a very long time tasted some amazing "Paya" in a unique recipe. Was always a fan of the Paya Shorba version but this came off as an exciting experience, this version has the Paya (lamb trotters) in a rich masala gravy topped off with Malai, giving it an overall rich experience. Was recommended to accompany this with butter naan, which was absolutely amazing. This is your typical Hyderabadi cafe style restaurant and serves locally famous Hyderabadi dishes and breakfast.