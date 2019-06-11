Farzi Cafe- An Experience One Can't Miss Out on!

They say you eat with our eyes first. Well, food plating plays a major role. Haven't you felt like eating something, just because it looks good? Now there are two kinds in this too, one in which food plating is soo well, but doesn't taste perfect, and the other in which food really tastes good but not visually pleasing. Farzi cafe is best in both aspects. Visually Eye-pleasing, and perfect flavour for your taste buds. They have Indoor as well as Outdoor seating, we opted for outdoor seating surrounded by Greenery for Lunch. Isn't it Summer already, So we started with some Cocktails and Mocktails, to compliment our Starters. We ordered: -Farzi Ok -Litchi Panna Desire -Strawberry Lemonade And some cocktails from there BUNTA section. Moving to the starters we ordered: -Peshwari Paneer Tikka -Guntur Chilli Chicken -Tempura Fried Prawn -Sarso olive Machchi -Four Cheese Chicken Tikka -Mac & Cheese Pakoda Bites Of all these If perfection has other names then it would be Tempura Prawn, This was delicious and the presentation is top notch. Loved Guntur Chilli Chicken as it has perfect spice. Paneer was so soft and was really good. After this they bought us Mango Juzz Juzz which explodes in our mouth, Some chemistry I guess and they tasted too good. Tried their Galouti Burger, Roast Tawa Boti, College Canteen Masala Aalo Sandwich Both were delicious and presentation was top-notch. Again the Galouti Burger was yum and mutton was so perfectly cooked, so succulent and is love. Coming to the Main Course: We tried: -Mac & Cheese Kalimiri Panko Crumb -Penne Chicken Tikka Masala -Shahi Haleem Risotto -CTM- Chicken Tikka Masala with naan -Shanks Rogan Josh Moving to the Haleem, Though it is good, I felt something is missing or maybe not a perfect flavour to satisfy the taste buds. But loved the Mutton rogan josh so much, Also the way they presented CTM. Do try their mutton rogan josh and you will not be disappointed. Moving to the desserts we tried -Flour Less Chocolate Cake -Reinvented Malpua -Chocolate Dirt Pile All these three desserts are delicious and a must try, Special mention to the reinvented Malpua, Its something you should experience visually, we can call it a show stopper I guess. Chef Kuldeep himself explained the ingredients and showed us how its, made. This is one true experience we get only at farzi cafe.