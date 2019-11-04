Good deals, lots to shop, and entertainment for all — aren't flea markets awesome? Hyderabad is no stranger to such flea markets, and if you're in the mood to shop, check out when these popular flea markets are happening in Hyderabad and pass time.
For Shopping, Food & Good Music, Check Out These Popular Flea Markets In Hyderabad
Sunday Soul Sante
Sunday Soul Sante is one of Hyderabad's most loved flea markets for all the right reasons. You can expect hundreds of stalls by indie brands, spend hours listening to catchy music, and enjoy amazing food and entertainment with your pals, here. And what's not to love? This flea market happens thrice a year (at the least), and it's also pet-friendly, so tag along with your pooches and let them have a gala time too.
Stepping Out Night Market
By bringing over 60 stalls of well-curated brands (luxurious and budget) dealing with trendy and traditional footwear, accessories, and clothes; festive stalls and 15 food stalls, an exclusive fun zone for kids – this flea market at Taj Krishna will make you shopaholics happy. Plus, the vibrant decor, live music, and entertainment activities are sure to keep you upbeat. All of this under the beautiful moonlit sky. This flea market takes place during the summer, so watch out this space for the information.
Tree Huggers Club
This one's a carnival for all artists and art lovers. Your most beloved homegrown artists spanning a variety of genres, styles, and ideas will be under one roof and you can loot away apparel, jewellery, and art collectables. Indulge in food and groovy music in a fun atmosphere with your SO. You can check out this Flea Market once a year, sometime around December.
Erragadda Sunday Market
Sunday Bazaar is a flea market in Erragadda, that sells a plethora of electronic goods and gadgets. Various types of mobile phone cases, watches, laptop chargers, and covers are sold is heaps and large quantities. You can also find electronic appliances for household purposes. The shops are spread throughout the road and you need to turn your bargaining skills on to get the best deal.
Jummeraat Bazar
This market is set up every Thursday near Begum Bazar and there's no limit on what you can find here. We're saying that because this market is informally known as Chor Bazar. Home decor, sports kits, carpentry kits, second-hand cycles, and clothes, you never know what you might spot. We heard they sell good brass decor pieces, so try your luck.
Antique Market
Doing up your home? Looking for a unique gift? Pay a visit to this market in Murghi Chowk. Tucked inside Old City, there is an array of shops that sell all kinds of Nizami antiques. From regal crockery to chandeliers, treasure chests, mirrors, and photo frames – haggle a little and score awesome. All the items here might not be original, but even the replicas look convincing.
Comments (0)