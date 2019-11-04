For Shopping, Food & Good Music, Check Out These Popular Flea Markets In Hyderabad

Sunday Soul Sante is one of Hyderabad's most loved flea markets for all the right reasons. You can expect hundreds of stalls by indie brands, spend hours listening to catchy music, and enjoy amazing food and entertainment with your pals, here. And what's not to love? This flea market happens thrice a year (at the least), and it's also pet-friendly, so tag along with your pooches and let them have a gala time too.

