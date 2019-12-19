Orange Marmalade To Murgh Pukh Sandwich: This Persian Bistro On Wheels Is The Boss

Ever seen a food truck in the back alley of a shopping complex? It’s not a sight usually seen in and around Hyderabad. But this is how my new favourite food place — Sofrehh - Persian Bistro is. Which is located in the hip area of Jubilee Hills. In a delightful conversation with Mr.Moise, co-founder of the restaurant, I was told how they wanted the restaurant to be different, in all ways from the colors to the structure and that is when they thought of the back alley food truck. The sandwiches have a Persian touch to them, and they're all his mother's recipes. Although it's a grab-and-go shack sort of thing, you don't have to settle for it as there is a perfect seating spot next to the food truck, which is very Instagrammable and is surrounded by Frank Sinatra’s music. The sandwiches here, are not your regular Mumbai sandwiches, remember the tag, Persian Bistro? that’s exactly how they are, sandwiches with a Persian touch. The bread (homemade) is the softest, fresh and easily the best bread I’ve had. The vegetarian options include the Falafel, Paneer and Soy sandwiches, but we love the Falafel the best. Also, there are a variety of non-vegetarian options to try, but the most suggested is the AOTA sandwich which abbreviates to 'all of the above', and can essentially be your one time meal, as it’s very filling. The icing on the cake is the orange marmalade sandwich! It is the best ever dessert sandwich you’ll have in your entire life and after tasting it, you’ll surely return home with a jar of beautifully homemade orange marmalade.