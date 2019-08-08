Give Your Taste Buds A Touch Of Telugu Food

Being a Telugu guy, I always try to find restaurants which serve our authentic Telugu food. Last week, I was invited to this Telugu restaurant for a lunch session. The name "Teluguness" itself is enough to know that it is a pakka Telugu restaurant. The interiors were made beautifully by the paints, chandeliers which replicate villages in Andhra state. They are also given a bit of modern touch to it with charming colours. The restaurant is easy to spot while you are on your way from hi-tech to Gachibowli. Now, let's focus on the food that I had there. We kickstarted our lunch with Paya Shorba. I know what you are thinking at the moment. Paya Shorba in a Telugu restaurant? Haha, yes. They had given a classic Telugu touch to it by adding the spices which we use in our homes. Coming to the starters, We all started with kaarampodi pineapple. I didn't find it interesting as it doesn't belong to the Telugu culture & the spices added to pineapple didn't satisfy us. Kodi pakodi is a brilliant dish made by the chef here. In the winter season, it's the best option to start your meal with. This was crispy & spicy. Kodi garlic is one unique attempt this restaurant has made in their menu. I was so excited & tried them but they were same exactly like the vegetarian ones. But, the tomato chutney they gave with it was mind-blowing. Miryala Paneer Pakoda was so bland & I feel they should stick to the regular paneer item. Karivepaku Kodi kebab was soo soft & it tasted like malai kebab from inside & I got the curry leaves hints from the outside. I loved the kebab because of the use of curry leaves powder onto it. Chitti garelu with Kodi pulusu if you ask how this dish is. I'd say Kodi pulusu is extraordinary in the dish. Garelu were normal but when it is had with Kodi pulusu. The taste of it went to the next level. After tasting it with garelu, I ordered for one more portion of pulusu and had it with white rice again. It was that good & you can even imagine the comforts of that combination. Fish fry is epic, it was soft, smooth & the outer part was crispy enough. Also, the plate which they served fish in it was a fish-shaped one. In the main course, chicken pulao was decent enough. But the chicken pieces could be tender as it was a bit enough to pull off the chicken from the bone. Prawns pulao was flavourful enough, but it could have been better if it wasn't that salty. Done with the main course, Now it's time to stuff ourselves with sweets. Korapaayasm which is a sweet made out of millets. Yes, millets are healthy but don't think this payasam is healthy for you. Even if it is not healthy, I'd go back for this one sweet again to this restaurant. This had all that needs to deserve the best Telugu sweet award. Bellam Gaare were a bit over-sweet, as the amount of bellam used to soak gaare was added more than the required amount.