Cookie Dough Lava Cake To Cheese Cakes: This New Patisserie Is Whipping Up A Storm

This place screams aesthetic vibes and you'll know this once you go there. We were invited for the opening of Guilt Trip's new flagship store in Film Nagar and we were more than thrilled to chomp on their food which was already making headlines in the city. This place has a spacious seating area and honestly, the ambience reminded us of minimalistic European cafes. We are totally digging the classy wall art which gives the space a classy personality. The first thing that caught our attention was a huge dessert counter which had all sorts of cupcakes, cheesecakes, pastries, brownies, and a whole lot of desserts. Pasta, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, and everything tasty — they have a wide range of items to choose from.

We ordered chili cheese toast, cheesy bell pepper chicken supreme and Guilt Trip's special pasta in mix sauce. Pasta lovers, don't miss out on their pasta, they're delicious in every sense. With a desire to end our day on a sweet note, we tried out a couple of pastries like the Cappuccino Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Banana Cheesecake, and Dark Chocolate Brownie Milkshake which were heavenly. But the show stopper had to be their Cookie Dough Lava Cake in all its glory. We just couldn't stop ourselves at one and I think we had our share of guilt trip by chomping on a few more lava cakes (guilty, but happy). And you know what's the best part? They also have creamy and super tasty in-house ice creams as per seasonal tastes which just seals the deal for us.

Planning a kitty party, get together, or a birthday? Guilt Trip's flagship outlet is a two-story building which means there is plenty of seating to organise small gatherings. Sounds like a party to us.