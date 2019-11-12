All Hearts Eye To This Beautiful Rooftop Restaurant In Film Nagar!

So the Sky Kitchen is located on the top floor of Aryans at Film Nagar. The rooftop seating renders the beautiful ambience of the place so deservedly name the Sky Kitchen. The Dahi ke Kebabs have originated from Awadh. These kebabs were prepared in hung yoghurt with roasted Bengal gram and fresh bread crumb, yellow chillies and coriander. The Bhatti da Paneer had escalopes of cottage cheese reserved overnight in a yoghurt marinade which was a veritable symphony of exotic spices. The Murgh Malai Kebab had chicken cubes that were softened in a marinade of cumin and black pepper in rich cream, cheddar, fresh coriander that was glazed in Tandoor. The Tandoori Jhinga had fresh plump prawns marinated in a refreshing citric blend of lemon juice, ajwain and green cardamom, grilled golden in Tandoor. The Murgh Ke Sooley had boneless chicken soaked in a marinade of royal cumin and a hint of fresh coriander, smoked and glazed in Tandoor. I also tasted a wide range of mocktails with my absolute favourite being the Midnight Blue. The Galouti kebab was so soft that it melted in my mouth. The Tandoori Broccoli had florets of broccoli, packed in a batter of cottage cheese, milk cake, pimentos, black olives, ginger and powdered thyme, grilled in Tandoor. The Vegetarian Bibimbap was served in a sizzling plate that had cottage cheese in pepper chilly oil with a biting hot schezwan sauce served with rice and tossed exotic vegetables. The Chicken Bibimbap was also very similar to the vegetarian Bibimbap just that it also had chicken and was topped with a sunny side up egg. The Makhani Sizzler had fresh koftas in creamy Makhani sauce, served with buttery jeera rice and chatpata papad churi and Laccha onion. The Lababdar Sizzler had Chicken Tikka in their signature Lababdar sauce served with buttery jeera rice, Masala Papad churi, Laccha onion and Paneer Kurkure. The Spicy Grilled Fish was garnished with stir-fried exotic vegetables and spicy olive oil. The Dum ki Biryani had the finest rice in pure flavours of saffron and kewra cooked on dum in sealed Terracotta pots in Awadhi style. For desserts, I had dark chocolate brownies which were delicious. I also had the baked molten chocolate Lava cake that was served with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream. Overall: I had a wonderful experience trying out different cuisines and I would recommend them!