Kayaking To Mountain Bicycling: Get To This Adventure Resort In Vikarabad

Hills & Valley Adventure Resorts is a resort in Vikarabad and it is a happy home to many adventure activities, camping, and forest explorations. At a two-hour drive away from Hyderabad, Hills & Valley is where you can escape with your squad for a weekend. It comes with rugged and harsh terrains for you to go mountain biking, ATV biking or even jeep safari. Catch your breathe as you zip line on top of the forest, and rope activities like Swinging Beam, Monkey Trails, Rope Climbing will keep you and your team of friends hooked. The resort offers kayaking at the nearby Nagasamundram Lake and arranged guided trekking and trails too. Plus, they've got indoor games like foosball, darts, Chinese Checkers, table tennis.

If you're planning to stay overnight (which is what we recommend), the price of the cottage covers a few adventure activities like kayaking, zip-lining, swimming pool, and three meals of the day. You can pick between the cottages (INR 4,300-5,000) and campground (INR 1,400) where tents are pitched. These tents are large enough to be shared between four and if you're a small group, nothing like these. Also, if you're looking for an escape that doesn't cost you more than INR 2,000 for a day, this might serve the deed.