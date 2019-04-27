Grab Healthy Snacks, Organic Skin Care Products, Mason & Co. Chocolates From This Store

The fact that Holland & Barrett has stocked up on brands like Organic Harvest, Mason & Co., Azafran, and Pulp Cosmetics makes it awesome. As you walk in, you'll find tons of organic shampoo, face washes, night creams, and a hoard of skin care products. Whatever is your skin woe, talk to the good peeps at the store, and figure out a skincare routine. A huge (and bright pink) cart at the centre of the store houses Pulp Cosmetic's handmade soaps, bath pastes, and more. In fact, they've got fresh ingredients to whip up a product of your choice right in front of you. If you are the kind that frets over what goes into a skincare product, you can watch it here. Swiftly move to the snacks section now. Whether you like nuts, vacuum fried snacks or organic quinoa, millets, pasta, there's plenty for you to pick. Plus, if you are a fan of Mason & Co. chocolate, don't forget to grab a bar or two.

Love all things Biotique? The store has the widest range of Biotique products that we've seen and we've picked anti-tan products.