Getting out on New Year's Eve night is a passe — is that what you think? Take responsibility to throw a fun house party for your fam. And whether house parties are your forte or not, we'll help you plan just an awesome one. From alcohol and food to party props and crockery, this list will take you through throwing a killer house party (we hope!).
Now This Is How You Throw An Intimate House Party For New Year's Eve
Grab Party Props
Everything boils down to the type of party you're throwing. Is it a theme party or is it a simple party with beautiful lights? Whatever is your jam, here's what you should do. Fancy party hats, disco balls, and metallic balloons? Party Monsterz in Gachibowli is one of the best party supply stores in Hyderabad. If you're all about jazzing up a party like it's nobody's business, we recommend picking professional magic props from Prakash Magic Shop in Himayathnagar. Humour your friends. Looking for lights to transform your home into an intimate setting for your fam? Of course, there's IKEA but you can also check out a few light stores like The Lighting Store or Unique Light Traders in Troop Bazaar.
Get Your Alchohol Fix
A store that looks nothing less than a nightclub, Tonique is where you can stock up on alcohol. Whether you're looking for alcohol on a budget or those rare wines and champagnes, you'll find it all here. Interested in bartending? Then grab those freakish animal-face flasks, mixers, funky bottle openers, bottle holders, alcohol mixes of interesting flavours, and accessories (mixers, stirrers). We recommend checking out Hyderabad Wine Mart for they are known to bring down Goan liquor. Or discover more wine shops here.
Order In Desserts
Bag Some Drink Ware
Ooh, this is important! Super 99 has branches all across the city but we love the branch in Inorbit Mall as it houses epic drinkware. And then there's The M Store in Sarath City Capital Mall. We're loving those pocket-friendly mason jars, bulb jars, and tumblers. If you're interested in serving cocktails or any drinks in these jars, head out here. The price range starts at INR 99. You can also check out Agromech for more affordable options.
Trip On Party Music
Skip the hassles of planning the right music and download Troppo — a free party music app. Discover new party songs and albums and keep playing them on a loop with a beat every second. We're diggin' this!
Pick Drinking Games
Who's saying yay to drinking games? We sure are and with games like Drinking Roulette, Tic Tac Toe with shot glasses, Truth Or Dare, all your house parties are going to come alive. You can pick these games from Decorza in Sarath City Capital Mall. Of course, there's always Hamleys that'll fix your last-minute board game rush.
