Now This Is How You Throw An Intimate House Party For New Year's Eve

Everything boils down to the type of party you're throwing. Is it a theme party or is it a simple party with beautiful lights? Whatever is your jam, here's what you should do. Fancy party hats, disco balls, and metallic balloons? Party Monsterz in Gachibowli is one of the best party supply stores in Hyderabad. If you're all about jazzing up a party like it's nobody's business, we recommend picking professional magic props from Prakash Magic Shop in Himayathnagar. Humour your friends. Looking for lights to transform your home into an intimate setting for your fam? Of course, there's IKEA but you can also check out a few light stores like The Lighting Store or Unique Light Traders in Troop Bazaar.