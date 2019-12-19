Professional Polo Classes Or A Weekend Getaway: Check Out This Horse Riding Club

Want to take your horse to the old-time road? Not literally, but there is a place in Hyderabad where you can go horse riding with no worries. Hyderabad Polo Riding Club in Gandipet is a part of Hyderabad's equestrian heritage where you can befriend some horses. When we say befriend, we mean go horseback riding. These folks provide polo lessons for children as well as adults (children can train to take part in professional polo competitions as well) along with other equestrian arts. This club have produced many professional polo players who have won laurels in this field, so if you're concerned about safety, you have nothing to worry about.

Not your style? You can also unwind on a weekend here and enjoy their recreational facilities that range from a gym to a bistro with a carefully curated Indo-continental cuisine, and tennis court, basketball court, futsal. Psst, you can take small laps on a horsey too.

